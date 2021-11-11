Michigan State reveals uniforms for Maryland game

Coming off its first loss of the season, Michigan State (8-1, 5-1) will look to get its mojo back at home against Maryland on Saturday.

The Spartans find themselves a game behind Ohio State in the Big Ten East standings, and can't get caught looking ahead to the Buckeyes on Nov. 20.

Michigan State needs to take care of business this weekend, and the Spartans are breaking out uniforms they haven't worn yet this season to get hyped for the Terrapins.

That's right Spartan fans! The Neon's are back!

Admittedly, this isn't my favorite look for Michigan State, but I like that the Spartans will be donning them in a game like this.

In my opinion, it's not a combination to wear against traditional Big Ten opponents like Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State and certainly not Michigan. But against Maryland, a school that didn't join the conference until 2014, it makes sense.

The Neon's are something of a controversial uniform amongst the fanbase. What's your opinion on them? When should they be worn?