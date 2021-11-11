Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Michigan State reveals uniforms for Maryland game

    They're baaaaack...
    Author:

    Coming off its first loss of the season, Michigan State (8-1, 5-1) will look to get its mojo back at home against Maryland on Saturday.

    The Spartans find themselves a game behind Ohio State in the Big Ten East standings, and can't get caught looking ahead to the Buckeyes on Nov. 20.

    Michigan State needs to take care of business this weekend, and the Spartans are breaking out uniforms they haven't worn yet this season to get hyped for the Terrapins.

    That's right Spartan fans! The Neon's are back!

    Read More

    Admittedly, this isn't my favorite look for Michigan State, but I like that the Spartans will be donning them in a game like this.

    In my opinion, it's not a combination to wear against traditional Big Ten opponents like Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State and certainly not Michigan. But against Maryland, a school that didn't join the conference until 2014, it makes sense.

    The Neon's are something of a controversial uniform amongst the fanbase. What's your opinion on them? When should they be worn?

    Good Bad Ugly Michigan State Podcast FB 101421
    Football

    Michigan State reveals uniforms for Maryland game

    38 seconds ago
    PODCAST BASKETBALL GOOD BAD UGLY MSU 110921
    MSU Recruiting

    Michigan State Basketball Seals the Deal With Two 2022 Recruits

    19 hours ago
    tom izzo walker
    Basketball

    MSU's Tom Izzo laments turnovers, free throw shooting in loss to Kansas

    Nov 10, 2021
    SamacTucker
    Football

    CFP committee chair defends Wolverines ranked ahead of Spartans

    Nov 9, 2021
    originalFile_LOWRES
    Football

    Michigan State drops out of playoff in latest CFP rankings

    Nov 9, 2021
    MaxChrsitieEdit
    Basketball

    Three Up/Three Down: MSU falls to No. 3 Kansas in season-opener

    Nov 9, 2021
    PODCAST BASKETBALL GOOD BAD UGLY MSU 110921
    Basketball

    The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: Michigan State has its hands full vs No. 3 Kansas

    Nov 9, 2021
    PODCAST BASKETBALL STATE OF MSU 110921
    Basketball

    The State of MSU Basketball: Spartans set for Champions Classic

    Nov 9, 2021