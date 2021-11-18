Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    Uniform Watch: Michigan State is ready to invade Columbus

    Someone tell the DJ to queue up "Imperial March"
    No. 7 Michigan State is set to invade Columbus, Ohio this Saturday in a Top 10 showdown with the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes.

    The Spartans are vying for first place in the Big Ten East division, and they'll be turning to one of their classic uniform combinations for the big game.

    Affectionately deemed the "Stormtrooper" look, Michigan State will be rocking the all-white uniform combination against Ohio State.

    This has been the go-to look for the Spartans in big road games in recent years, and it's a great choice to contrast the Buckeyes' classic Scarlet and Gray uniforms.

    Michigan State has gone with the "All-White" uniform combination twice this season. The first in a 20-15 win at Indiana with the script "State" across the helmets. The second time was in the 40-29 loss at Purdue, with the traditional green Spartan head logo.

    On Saturday, it will be the green Spartan head on the helmets, but Michigan State will be looking for a different result on the scoreboard against the Buckeyes.

