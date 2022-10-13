LOOK: Michigan State features old tradition, new helmets for Homecoming uniforms vs. Wisconsin

Michigan State football will debut a brand new helmet design this weekend for their Homecoming matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.

For the first time in school history, the Spartans will don the 'State' script logo on Green helmets. The helmets also feature white faskmasks and a solid, white stripe running from front to back.

Michigan State once again knocked the ball out of the park with its uniform reveal video, this one captioned "On the banks of the Red Cedar..." and voiced by Spartans head men's basketball coach Tom Izzo. The MSU player featured this week was sophomore linebacker Cal Haladay.

The video also features audio from past Michigan State victories, including the infamous "Trouble With The Snap" game and Fox Sports' Gus Johnson's call when MSU defeated Michigan last season in a matchup of Top 10 unbeatens.

In addition to these incredible new helmets, Michigan State will don their traditional home uniform look — green jerseys with white pants.

I love this look for the Spartans. The white 'State' script appears to be a bit larger than other variations we've seen previously, and it really pops on the green helmets. I'm also a big fan of the white faskmask on the green helmet, and the thin white stripe is a nice touch as well.

Michigan State has the unique ability to be able to pull off multiple combinations and logos, due to their rich history and tradition. You can tell that the Spartans were saving a special one for Homecoming this year, and I'm looking forward to seeing it on the field.