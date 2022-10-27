LOOK: Michigan State debuts another new helmet in excellent uniform choice vs. U-M

Michigan State has debuted several new helmet logos this season, and that trend will continue this Saturday when the Spartans travel to Ann Arbor for the annual showdown with the Wolverines.

On Thursday, Michigan State's official Twitter page released a video revealing the uniform combination that the Spartans have selected, and it was a perfect choice in my opinion:

That's right, Spartan Nation. The All-White "Stormtrooper" uniform combination is back, but it's a brand new helmet logo for MSU. The only green on the helmet is the outline of the traditional Spartan logo.

The green outline really pops off the white helmet with a white facemask. The Spartans will also wear white jerseys, pants, gloves, cleats and socks. For those who remember, this is the exact opposite of the uniforms that MSU wore against Michigan last year, when the Spartans wore All-Green with the white outline of the Spartan logo on the helmet.

It was also a great choice to have sophomore cornerback Charles Brantley be the features player in this week's reveal video. Brantley, of course, clinched victory for MSU last year when he intercepted U-M quarterback Cade McNamara in the final minute of the game.

Going back to this year's uniform combination — It's a super, clean look. Michigan State is going to look great on the field across from whatever uniform combination the Wolverines trot out there with.

I'm a big fan of the All-White look, and the new helmet logo looks great. Hopefully, Michigan State can back up its excellent uniform selection by upsetting No. 4 Michigan.