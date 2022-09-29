Skip to main content

LOOK: Michigan State goes familiar with road uniforms vs. Maryland

The Spartans are bringing back a previously used combination for this week's game in College Park...

Michigan State football hits the road for the second time this season with a matchup with Maryland on the docket this weekend.

The Spartans will want to look like a different team than the one who ventured to the West Coast earlier this season for a game against Washington, though MSU will visually look very similar — they'll don the same uniform combination that they did against the Huskies.

That's right, Michigan State revealed in a video posted to their official Twitter page that the football team will be in the All-White combination for this weekend's game against the Terrapins.

Michigan State has featured a new player in each of the previous four videos, and that trend continued this week with safety Kendall Brooks earning the honor. Brooks has performed admirably while filling in for injured starter Xavier Henderson in the Spartans' secondary.

Brooks led Michigan State with a very impressive 18 tackles last week against Minnesota. Other players featured in uniform reveal videos include Darius Snow, Keon Coleman, Ben VanSumeren and Tre Mosley.

I share my thoughts on the "All-White" uniform combination when the Spartans donned them earlier this season against Washington, but I'll repeat myself here — It's perhaps my favorite look of all of MSU's combinations.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Maybe some of that has to do with the fact that the all-white combination has been referred to as the "Stormtrooper" look, and I'm a massive fan of Star Wars.

Michigan State's white helmets will feature the broad, green stripe and the traditional green Spartan helmet logo, with white facemasks. I'm a little surprised we don't get to see the "State" script or Gruff Sparty logos with this combination, since we've already seen this logo on this combination before.

The Spartans must be saving those logos for different games.

Completing the all-white combination, Michigan State will also be in white gloves, white socks and white cleats this weekend.

You know how the saying goes — look good, feel good, play good. Here's hoping Michigan State gets a better outcomes than the last time they featured the "Stormtrooper" uniform combination.

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI

Michigan State Spartans

USATSI_19106514_168388427_lowres
Football

Know Your Opponent: Scouting the Maryland Terrapins

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19109809_168388427_lowres
Football

Looking at Michigan State's quarterback situation for 2022 and beyond

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_8978106_168388427_lowres
Football

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt: “It’s panic time for Michigan State”

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19110012_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State's season at a crossroads with road trip to Maryland up next

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_19109799_168388427_lowres
Football

Reviewing our Staff Predictions for Michigan State vs. Minnesota

By Aedan Mulcrone
USATSI_19109815_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State must help QB Payton Thorne with better run game

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_15198524_168388427_lowres
Football

Michigan State football picks up commitment from four-star 2024 cornerback

By Matthew Lounsberry
USATSI_8880394_168388427_lowres
Football

Spartan Nation's Big Ten Power Rankings — Week 5

By Matthew Lounsberry