LOOK: Michigan State goes familiar with road uniforms vs. Maryland

Michigan State football hits the road for the second time this season with a matchup with Maryland on the docket this weekend.

The Spartans will want to look like a different team than the one who ventured to the West Coast earlier this season for a game against Washington, though MSU will visually look very similar — they'll don the same uniform combination that they did against the Huskies.

That's right, Michigan State revealed in a video posted to their official Twitter page that the football team will be in the All-White combination for this weekend's game against the Terrapins.

Michigan State has featured a new player in each of the previous four videos, and that trend continued this week with safety Kendall Brooks earning the honor. Brooks has performed admirably while filling in for injured starter Xavier Henderson in the Spartans' secondary.

Brooks led Michigan State with a very impressive 18 tackles last week against Minnesota. Other players featured in uniform reveal videos include Darius Snow, Keon Coleman, Ben VanSumeren and Tre Mosley.

I share my thoughts on the "All-White" uniform combination when the Spartans donned them earlier this season against Washington, but I'll repeat myself here — It's perhaps my favorite look of all of MSU's combinations.

Maybe some of that has to do with the fact that the all-white combination has been referred to as the "Stormtrooper" look, and I'm a massive fan of Star Wars.

Michigan State's white helmets will feature the broad, green stripe and the traditional green Spartan helmet logo, with white facemasks. I'm a little surprised we don't get to see the "State" script or Gruff Sparty logos with this combination, since we've already seen this logo on this combination before.

The Spartans must be saving those logos for different games.

Completing the all-white combination, Michigan State will also be in white gloves, white socks and white cleats this weekend.

You know how the saying goes — look good, feel good, play good. Here's hoping Michigan State gets a better outcomes than the last time they featured the "Stormtrooper" uniform combination.

Twitter: @mlounsberry_SI