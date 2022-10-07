Skip to main content

LOOK: Michigan State dons 1998 throwback helmets for matchup with Ohio State

The Spartans are calling upon history in their fight against the Buckeyes this weekend...

Michigan State revealed the uniform combination that they will wear this weekend against Ohio State, and it includes a call-back to one of the biggest upsets in the history of Spartan football.

On Saturday, Michigan State will don throwback helmets from the 1998 season. That year, the Spartans upset the Buckeyes in Columbus, 28-24, as a 27.5-point underdog.

Michigan State is currently a 27-point underdog at home to Ohio State this year.

The green helmets feature a triple white stripe with white facemasks and the traditional white Spartan helmet. Michigan State will also wear their traditional green home jerseys, with white pants. The pants feature a broad green stripe.

Michigan State needs all the good vibes it can get for this game, so I like the decision to go with the throwback '98 helmets. The nod to perhaps the biggest upset in MSU history is a nice touch, and this is the perfect time for the program to honor the 1998 team.

Past uniform reveal videos have featured just one player, but three Spartans were given the honor this week: sixth-year senior offensive guard Matt Carrick, redshirt senior tailback Elijah Collins and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Simeon Barrow.

Michigan State is 9-1 in their last 10 homes games, and 10-3 at Spartan Stadium since Mel Tucker was hired ahead of the 2020 season.

Michigan State and Ohio State will kick off at 4 p.m. (EST) this Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.

