Michigan State loses young, promising wide receiver to transfer portal

The blows just keep on coming for Michigan State football.

On Monday, freshman wide receiver Germie Bernard, the Spartans' third-highest ranked recruit from the 2022 class, entered the transfer portal. During the 2022 season, Bernard tallied seven receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Bernard appeared in every game for Michigan State, and earned the starting nod during the Spartans road game at Washington with senior Jayden Reed sidelined due to injury.

Ironically, Bernard initially signed with the Huskies' 2022 recruiting class, but was released from his letter of intent after his primary recruiter, Junior Adams, left for another job. Bernard then signed with Michigan State and joined the team in January.

There was a lot of excitement surrounding Bernard, whose first career catch went for 44 yards and a touchdown in MSU's season-opener against Western Michigan. A former four-star recruit, Bernard was ranked No. 237 overall and the No. 37 wide receiver in his class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Bernard initially appeared in the portal with a "do not contact" tag, which prevents interested schools from initiating communication with him. He is the eighth Spartans to enter the transfer portal since late in the season. Bernard is a close friend of Michigan State freshman quarterback Katin Houser.