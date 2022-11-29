Michigan State WR Jayden Reed enters 2023 NFL Draft

In an expected move, Michigan State senior wide receiver Jayden Reed has announced his intention to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Reed broke the news on Sunday with a post on Instagram.

After beginning his collegiate career at Western Michigan, Reed transferred to Michigan State ahead of the 2020 season to reunite with lifelong friend and high school teammate Payton Thorne.

In his first season with the Spartans, Reed caught 33 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns. The 2021 season would be his breakout year however, as he exploded for 59 receptions, 1,026 yards and 10 touchdowns with Thorne as his starting quarterback.

Returning for his senior year, Reed was expected to rank among the best wide receivers in the Big Ten and perhaps the country. Unfortunately, the senior battled injuries throughout the year. This included cutting his back after falling into a sideline bench during the Spartans' game against Akron. Reed did not dress for Michigan State's following game against Washington.

This season, Reed finished with 55 catches for 636 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Reed finishes his Michigan State career with the sixth-most receptions (147) and tied for the seventh-most receiving touchdowns in school history, to go along with 2,069 receiving yards.

Adding the numbers from his freshman season at Western Michigan, Reed concludes his collegiate career with 203 receptions, 2,866 receiving yards and 26 receiving touchdowns.

Michigan State will certainly miss the professionalism and consistency that Reed brought to the wide receiver room in East Lansing, but the Spartans are in good shape at the position heading into the offseason.

One of head coach Mel Tucker's biggest recruiting wins was luring sophomore WR Keon Coleman from the state of Louisiana, and the Spartans added more talent at the position in the 2022 recruiting class with guys like Germie Bernard and Antonio Gates Jr. Throw in Tre Mosley, who is expected to return for his senior year, and Michigan State has a lot of options at receiver.