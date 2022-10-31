Skip to main content

Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Incident

Two U-M players were outnumbered and swarmed by several Michigan State players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Saturday's game...

The incident involving two Michigan players and several members of the Michigan State football team post-game in the tunnel at the Big House has become national news at this point.

The two U-M players who were seen being attacked in videos that have circulated throughout social media have been identified as cornerbacks Gemon Green and Ja'Den McBurrows.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker has suspended four Spartan players — Angelo Grose, Zion Young, Khary Crump and Itayvion Brown — indefinitely "based upon video evidence that was provided to me and our athletic director yesterday" Tucker said at his weekly press conference.

Tucker said the four suspended players "will be able to receive academic support and medical services, but they will not be able to attend any organized team activities including meetings, practices, weight training, or games" until the conclusion of the law enforcement investigation that is currently underway.

One of the Michigan players involved in the tunnel incident, Green, is expected to press charges, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

In a video that surfaced on Sunday, the Michigan player now identified as Green can be seen engaged with at least two MSU players and being struck by a helmet. The Spartan who is swinging the helmet has not been publically identified.

Tucker addressed the tunnel incident as a whole, stating "the incidents involving a small group of our players do not represent our culture.

"Our entire team will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to further evaluate the events in Ann Arbor.

"We are not here to make any excuses for the behaviors Saturday. They are unacceptable."

