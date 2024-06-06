Michigan State Spartans in the NFL: Jalen Nailor
Wide receiver Jalen Nailor is another member of Michigan State's Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl team who went on to play in the NFL.
Following that 2021 season, Nailor was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games for Minnesota in his rookie season, catching passes from fellow former Spartan Kirk Cousins.
Nailor primarily played on special teams his first season but saw a season-high 33 offensive snaps in the final game of the season against the Chicago Bears. The game before, he scored his first-career touchdown, his only one yet. Nailor totaled 179 yards on nine receptions that year.
Last season, Nailor unfortunately dealt with various injuries, limiting him to only six games.
According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Nailor missed the first two days of the Vikings' mandatory minicamp with an illness this week.
This is going to be a critical offseason for Nailor, who needs prove his value to Minnesota. If he can have a full year of health, Nailor could potentially be one of the top receiving options for Minnesota this coming season.
Nailor was a three-year letterwinner at Michigan State. In his final season with the program, Nailor recorded career-bests in receiving yards (695), receiving touchdowns (six) and receptions (37) and finished second in the Big Ten in yards per catch (18.8). He did so in just nine games.
Nailor's final game with Michigan State was in the Spartans' victory over Pitt in the Peach Bowl. He made 21 starts in his career as a Spartan.
