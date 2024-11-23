Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Spartans' Win Over Purdue
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State did what it needed to on Friday night, and that was get the win against Purdue.
It was the team's worst win of the season and one that poses some concerns with just one game remaining in the regular season. But the Spartans are one step closer to their goal of a bowl game.
On this postgame edition of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion breaks down the victory, looking at both the positives and negatives.
You can watch the episode below:
Below is a transcript from Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's postgame press conference:
Smith: "OK, well, obviously pleased to find a way to win a game. Kind of a tale of two halves; all of you that watched it offensively, defensively, first half, really pleased. I think we had four possessions in the first half. Had points on all four of them. Ended the ended the half with some points; we were feeling good there, but then it totally flipped in the second half. Credit to Purdue, whether it's adjustments, things like that, but those guys battled for four quarters. And credit some to our defense, too. Early second half, we had gave up a couple of scores there but found a way [in the] fourth quarter to tighten things down, and to give up 17 points and have two turnovers defensively, that's a solid effort. Offensively, again we got to play for four quarters. And we want to do that better. But found a way to win a game, got another open game with a lot to play for next week."
