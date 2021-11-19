Kenneth Walker III named finalist for Doak Walker Award

MSU's tailback is in the running for several individual awards as season's end draws near

Michigan State tailback Kenneth Walker III is in the thick of the race for the Heisman Trophy, but that's not the only individual award that may be coming his way at season's end.

Walker has also been named one of ten finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to the best running back in college football.

The transfer from Wake Forest is certainly worthy of his place among the finalists for the award, and it would be hard to argue that he isn't the favorite to land the prestigious honor.

Through Week 11, Walker leads the country in several rushing statistics including total rushing yards (1,470), rushing yards per game (147.3), rushing touchdowns (17), rushing yards after contact (1,068), 20-plus yard carries (19) and 10-plus yard carries (40).

The other nine finalists for the Doak Walker Award are Tyler Allgeier (BYU), Tyler Badie (Missouri), Breece Hall (Iowa State), TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State), Sincere McCormick (UTSA), Bijan Robinson (Texas), Abram Smith (Baylor), Sean Tucker (Syracuse) and Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State).

Walker and Henderson will square off this Saturday, as No. 7 Michigan State travels to Columbus for a massive Top 10 showdown with No. 4 Ohio State.

With a big performance in that game, Walker will almost assuredly wrap up the Doak Walker Award, and perhaps cement his place atop the Heisman Trophy race as well.