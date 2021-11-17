Mel Tucker's contract extension on hold?

New details have surfaced that suggest there's a power struggle amongst Michigan State's top brass

Recently, rumors began to swirl that Michigan State and head football coach Mel Tucker had begun discussing a contract extension. Those rumors came in the wake of previous reports that LSU was interested in Tucker for its open head coaching position.

It's no surprise that Tucker has become a hot candidate for potential job openings. In his second season in East Lansing, Tucker has the Spartans ranked No. 7 in the country with a record of 9-1.

On Tuesday, however, new rumors surfaced that suggest the contract extension between Tucker and Michigan State is not yet a done deal.

In his article, "Report: Power Struggle at MSU May Prevent Mel Tucker from New Contract", Sports Illustrated writer John Maakaron described what may be holding up a new deal between the coach and the university.

According to multiple reports, Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is lined up to receive a hefty raise.

On Tuesday afternoon, reporter and 97.1 The Ticket radio host Rico Beard explained that the contract extension may be getting held up.

According to Beard, the money to give Tucker a raise has been green lit by multiple billionaires, but there has been one individual in the process that is holding up the extension from getting signed.

Co-host Mike Valenti chimed in and directly noted that Michigan State President Samuel Stanley, M.D., is the administrator holding up the process.

According to Stanley's biography, "Since his arrival at MSU, Dr. Stanley has moved decisively to ensure the university is a safe, respectful and welcoming place for all. Student success and well-being and continuing to grow MSU’s extraordinary regional and global impact are his top priorities."

It was also reported that it is the hope of parties involved that the contract gets all wrapped up and signed by the end of this week.

With those in support of Tucker wanting things signed and delivered quickly, Beard noted that there could be serious ramifications if the extension is not signed, including potentially monies being pulled for updates to football facilities.