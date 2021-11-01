Mel Tucker is 2-0 vs. Jim Harbaugh, and has No. 5 Spartans in title hunt

Two games against the rivals down the road, two victories for MSU head coach Mel Tucker. The Spartans have become Big Ten and national contenders.

When Mel Tucker was hired on Feb. 12, 2020, it was hard to know what to expect from Michigan State’s football program.

Tucker had a rich coaching pedigree, mentored by the likes of Nick Saban, Jim Tressell, Jack Del Rio and Kirby Smart. Yet, he only had one year of head coaching experience under his belt – the 2019 season in which he led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 5-7 record.

Meanwhile, Michigan State was coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons under Mark Dantonio, and the program was left in a difficult position when Dantonio suddenly retired that February.

Given the sudden and late change in leadership, combined with all of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was of no surprise that the Spartans went 2-5 in Tucker’s debut season.

What was a surprise, however, was Michigan State’s victory over rival Michigan in that first season. But with that victory, the Spartans took their first step to where they are now.

Michigan State just beat the rival Wolverines again this past Saturday. Mel Tucker is 2-0 against Jim Harbaugh. He has the Spartans tied for first place in the Big Ten’s East division, and his program is now ranked No. 5 in the country – the highest-ranked team in the conference.

“We’re in the hunt,” Tucker said following the win over Michigan. “We’ve got to play a strong opponent next week. We’ve got to go on the road, and play good football. We’ve got some things we can improve upon, but this was a game that we had to have. We were able to get it done.”

How did Michigan State get here? The program was not left in shambles by Dantonio’s departure, but the Spartans had gone a combined 27-24 in the final four seasons under the previous head coach.

In less than two years, how has Tucker taken that and turned it into a contender in one of the nation’s toughest conferences?

Partially due to the foundation and some of the pieces left behind by Dantonio. Partially due to the transfer players Tucker has been able to land these past two seasons – hello, Kenneth Walker III.

But it’s deeper than that. Tucker has established a healthy culture of hard work, accountability and desire in East Lansing. It’s evident in the way he conducts himself, and it’s evident in the way his players emulate him in how they talk and in their actions.

“What we tell our players and how we go about our business, it really resonates with them,” Tucker said. “They know that we have a plan for them, and it’s a winning plan, a winning formula. So, they pour into it, they buy in and it’s something we continue to hammer every day. We’re always set in our process, always hammering details – a sense of urgency, accountability, teamwork, discipline. When you do it day after day, you get guys to buy in, and you get good players – guys with talent, willing to put the work in – you have a chance to get what you want. We ask the players, ‘What do you want?’ and ‘What are you willing to do to get it?’ Everything that we’ve gotten so far, we’ve earned it. No one has given us anything.”

Tucker’s favorite mantra in his two seasons in East Lansing has been, “Keep Chopping”. The culture of this program is centered around this phrase. A lot of teams have catchphrases, but this one has resonated with the players here on a level deeper than just your ordinary rallying cry.

“They believe in what we’re doing,” Tucker said. “They’re very unselfish, and they play for each other. It’s very important to them that they don’t let each other down. So, they’re going to play with extreme effort and they’re always going to play the next play. It’s not about the scoreboard. Each play has a history and a life of its own. So, you’ve got six or seven seconds of technique and fundamentals, extreme effort, mental and physical toughness, and then you move on to the next play. And that’s, ‘Keep chopping’.

In MSU’s victory over then-No. 6 Michigan, the motto of “Keep Chopping” came to full fruition. The Spartans trailed by two possessions on two different occasions – 10-0 after the first quarter, and 30-14 late in the third.

Michigan State was down, but not out. There was time on the clock, and life on the sideline.

“We talk a lot about staying neutral,” quarterback Payton Thorne said. “It’s not that you’re super positive all the time, it’s that you’re not negative. No one was slamming their helmet, crying on the sideline, all upset. It was – ‘Alright, it’s a 16-point game. It’s two possessions. We score, get a two-point, we score, get a two-point.’ And then we did, and all of a sudden it’s 30-30. We just execute our stuff, there’s tons of time left. It’s the third quarter, we’ve got plenty of time. Go execute our stuff, and the guys did, and we were able to put a few drives together.”

In those moments, when the times are tough, these mantras often fall by the wayside. The Spartans’ response on Saturday showed the depth of their belief in what Tucker and his staff are doing here.

“[Coach] just told us, ‘Keep chopping’,” wide receiver Jayden Reed said after the game. “He told Fox [Sports] before the game, that one thing about our team is that we’ll never quit, and that’s very true. Keep chopping, as we always say, we did that today, and you guys seen that.”

There is genuine trust between players and coaches in East Lansing right now, and it has the Spartans tied with Ohio State for the Big Ten’s East division. With four games to play, Michigan State is in contention for a conference title and the program’s second College Football Playoff berth.

“Our goal is to win every game on our schedule,” Tucker said. “Whether it’s home or away, regardless of [our opponent]. That’s our goal. Whether we can do that or not, only time will tell. What does success look like? Success is us reaching our full potential as a football team. We have not hit our ceiling yet. We still have room for improvement, and we have a tough schedule ahead.”

Michigan State (8-0, 5-0 in Big Ten) travels to Purdue this Saturday. The Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2) have shown an act for big upset wins under fifth-year head coach Jeff Brohm. In 2018, Purdue upset No. 2 Ohio State, and earlier this season they knocked off then-No. 2 Iowa.

“You need to be playing your best football in November if you want to get anything done in terms of [championships],” Tucker said. “We’ve got a ways to go. What’s most important is what’s next, and it’s going to be our preparation this week. Rest and recover, and get focused in on our next opponent, and take our show on the road.”

Michigan State has all of its opportunities still in front of it. The Spartans are totally bought in to Tucker and his staff, and the program is thriving.

“There’s nobody in the country I’d rather play for than him,” Thorne said of Tucker. “I love playing for him, and I’m extremely blessed to be able to play for a coach like him, at a school like this and with teammates like I have.”

As the season progresses, as Michigan State continues to climb the rankings in the national polls, the message is reaching the homes of young football players and their families around the country. East Lansing is becoming a destination spot for future recruits.

“They say football is a game of life. It’s the ultimate team sport,” Tucker said. “We feel like our guys are going to be better off because they decided to come here to East Lansing and Michigan State. The things that they learn on the football field – how to be resilient, keep chopping and handle adversity – it’s going to serve them well out in the real world after football. Because it doesn’t always go your way. Failure’s not an option, you’ve just got to keep going. That’s on display week in and week out with our guys. I’m proud of them for that.”