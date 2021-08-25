Spartans In The NFL Offense Edition

Many former Spartans are making impacts in the NFL.

The NFL season is less than three weeks away and many former Spartans are in the NFL and ready to make an impact on the 2021 season.

Kirk Cousins

Cousins is entering his tenth professional season and fourth with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jack Conklin

Conklin is entering his sixth professional season and second with the Cleveland Browns.

Brian Allen

Allen is entering his fourth professional season all with the Los Angeles Rams.

Brian Hoyer

Hoyer is entering his thirteenth professional season and is on his eighth NFL team for his third stint with the New England Patriots.

Matt Sokol

Sokol is entering his third NFL season and is on his second stint with the Los Angeles Chargers. After spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions in 2019 and 2020, Sokol begins this season back with the Chargers.

Cody White

White is entering his second professional season after spending time with the Denver Broncos last season. White is now on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brian Lewerke

Lewerke is entering his second professional season but has yet to play a game in the NFL after being waived by the New England Patriots last September. Lewerke is currently on the New York Giants