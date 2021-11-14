Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    College GameDay headed to Ohio State-Michigan State

    College Football's premier pregame show is headed to Columbus as the Spartans battle the Buckeyes
    Author:

    ESPN's College GameDay is headed to the biggest college football matchup in Week 12 next week!

    That's right -- it's the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans, battling for first place in the Big Ten East, and college football's premier pregame show will be in Columbus, Ohio.

    This will be the second time this season that the Spartans participate with GameDay in town, with Michigan State knocking off Michigan, 37-33, with the pregame show in East Lansing during Week 9.

    This is great for Michigan State's program in Year 2 under Mel Tucker. The head coach has the program rolling, playing in high-stakes games and drawing a lot of eyeballs around the country.

    The attention that the Spartans are receiving this season is excellent for recruiting, and with rumors surfacing that Tucker could soon be receiving a contract extension, there's nothing but good vibes coming out of East Lansing right now.

    Photo Credit: Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC
