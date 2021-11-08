Payton Thorne confident in receiving corps without Jalen Nailor

Michigan State was missing one of its top receiving options on Saturday at Purdue with the absence of wide receiver Jalen Nailor, who was injured during the previous game against Michigan.

Nailor is the Spartans’ second leading receiver behind Jayden Reed, and has been a reliable weapon for Michigan State with 587 receiving yards and six touchdowns this season.

Yet, even with Nailor’, Spartan quarterback is confident in his receiving corps moving forward.

“Jalen’s a great player, I love throwing to him, but I trust the guys we have behind him as well,” Thorne said.

Against the Boilermakers, Thorne threw to eight different receiving targets. Reed led the way with four catches for 73 yards, but Michigan State also had good production from sophomores Tre Mosley and Montorie Foster, as well as redshirt freshman Maliq Carr.

Mosley had three catches for 44 yards, including his first two touchdown catches of the season. Foster pitched in three catches for 33 yards, while Carr had a 28-yard reception and was on the receiving end of a successful two-point conversion for the Spartans.

“Maliq had a good night tonight, he had a nice catch and run, a nice two-point conversion,” Thorne said. “Montorie did what he’ been doing, and I trust him moving forward and I know he’s a good player. Tre had a couple nice touchdowns today, and again, he’s doing the same stuff that he’s been doing all year.”

That was a point of emphasis for Thorne. The sophomore quarterback said he wasn’t surprised by the success these players had in game action, because he’s seen their work ethic and progression as the season has played out.

“They didn’t necessarily step up, it’s just what they’ve been doing in practice,” Thorne said. “That’s what they’ve been doing, and they brought it out here on the game field. It’s nothing new to me. I’ve seen those guys makes plays.”

It’s still unclear how serious the injury to Nailor is. The junior sat out the second half of the Michigan game, and did not make the trip to West Lafayette.

Head coach Mel Tucker does not disclose injury information regularly, but he did speak on the mindset of the program in terms of how they will handle Nailor’s absence moving forward.

“It’s next man up,” Tucker said. “Injuries are part of the game so, from time to time, guys are going to be out. The next guy has to step up, and then we have to go. It does matter who’s out there, but at the end of the day, whoever we put out there, we have confidence they can get the job done.”