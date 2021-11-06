Staff predictions: No. 3 Michigan State at Purdue

Coming off a huge home victory over rival Michigan a week ago, undefeated Michigan State (8-0, 5-0) looks to keep things rolling with a road trip to Purdue (5-3, 3-2).

In the College Football Playoff committee’s first rankings of the season, the Spartans debuted at No. 3 in the country.

The Boilermakers have made a habit of knocking off top teams as an unranked squad, with nine wins of Associated Press Top 2 teams in their history, the most in the country. Purdue also has 16 wins over Top 25 teams in program history, which is also the most in the country.

With kickoff just hours away, Spartan Nation staff writers Matt Lounsberry and Kenny Jordan give their bold predictions, game overview and final score predictions below.

Matt’s 3 Bold Predictions:

1. MSU passes for 250, rushes for 150

Purdue’s defense has made improvements this season, but the Spartans have one of the tougher offenses to defend with the combination of Kenneth Walker III and a talented wide receiver corps. Walker won’t go off the way he did a week ago, but he should eclipse 100 yards and will score at least one touchdown. That will open things up for Payton Thorne and the passing attack, who will have success through the air. Michigan State will have a balanced attack and move the ball well against the Boilermakers, throwing for over 250 yards and rushing for 150 more.

2. Jalen Nailor sits out, Tre Mosley steps up

I don’t have any insider information on this, but I’d be surprised if Jalen Nailor is dressed for this game. The wide receiver sat out the entire second half of the game against Michigan, and in a game that important, sitting out signifies that his injury may have been significant. Hopefully I’m wrong on that, but regardless, I see this as an opportunity for Tre Mosley to step up and have a big game. Mosley was held without a catch against the Wolverines, and Michigan State needs more out of him. I’ll give Mosley 5 catches for 80 yards and a touchdown against Purdue.

3. The team with the ball last, wins

This game has been labeled as a ‘trap game’ throughout the week, and while I think that term is thrown around too often, I see this as a hard-fought game. The strength of Purdue’s offense is the passing attack, and that’s where the Spartan defense is vulnerable. I think both offenses find success against their opponents, and this game comes down to the final possession.

Kenny’s 3 Bold Predictions:

1. This game isn’t as close as people think it will be

I’ve been seeing a lot of what in my opinion are lazy takes from different media members and fans that this is a trap game for Michigan State. I simply don’t think that’s the case. Yes, Purdue upset an overrated Iowa team that was ranked No. 2 a few weeks ago. They held Iowa to just seven points, but Michigan State is a much better team offensively than Iowa. As we’ve seen throughout the season, specifically last week, the Spartans’ offense can explode for points at any time. Purdue will play tough but Michigan State wins without much drama.

2. Purdue DE George Karlaftis gets held in check

Karlaftis is one of the top defensive ends in the country and atop many NFL draft boards, for good reason. Michigan State will have their hands full with the talented pass-rusher, although they played two of the best last week as well in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Michigan State’s offensive line isn’t great but it’s improved. I expect the Spartans to not let Karlaftis impact the game as much as he or Purdue would like him to and Payton Thorne will have time to make big throws.

3. Multiple interceptions for defense

There is no question, Purdue will try to exploit the Michigan State secondary with one of the best receivers in the Big Ten in David Bell. More opportunities equals more chances for mistakes, and the Spartans will take advantage. Like the offensive line, Michigan State’s secondary has struggled at times, but it is improved and has a swagger sealing the game with an interception last weekend.

Game overview/Score Predictions

Matt’s overview – As mentioned above, I think this game features plenty of offense for both sides. I expect Purdue’s David Bell to have a big game, but the Boilermakers lack of diversity on offense is a red flag. Purdue is last in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, Michigan State’s offense is very well balanced, and that gives them more options. Ultimately, that looks to be the deciding factor here, and I’ll take the Spartans in a hard-fought road victory. Prediction: Michigan State 33, Purdue 29

Kenny’s overview – Michigan State travels to West Lafayette, Ind. to take on Purdue in one of the most underrated matchups of the weekend. Michigan State comes in off of a huge come-from-behind victory against rival Michigan. The Spartans sit atop of the Big Ten and are ranked No. 3 in the country. Purdue comes into the game after a 28-23 victory over a struggling Nebraska team. Kenneth Walker asserted himself atop the Heisman race last weekend, running for 197 yards and five touchdowns. Michigan State will look to get its Heisman candidate involved as much as possible, and his effectiveness will dictate what else they’ll be able to do offensively. Michigan State will have their hands full with the Purdue receivers, led by the Big Ten’s leader in receiving yards, David Bell. Michigan's Cade McNamera threw for 383 yards last week, over 100 yards more than he did in any other game this season. That’s definitely an area for concern for the Spartans, but the bend-don’t-break defense has held up so far this season. Michigan State is 8-0 for the first time since 2015, which was the year of the Spartans’ last Big Ten championship. In 2015, Michigan State did lose their ninth game of the year, to a Nebraska team who finished 6-7. Michigan State has started 9-0 just four times in its history, and won the national championship each one of those seasons (1951, 1952, 1965, 1966). Prediction: Michigan State 35, Purdue 16