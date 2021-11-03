Spartan fans should root for Michigan in final 4 weeks

Michigan State should root for Michigan to keep winning after CFP committee rankings reveal on Tuesday

When you bleed Green, the colors of Maize and Blue probably make you nauseous.

Yet, with No. 3 Michigan State's 37-33 win over No. 7 Michigan last Saturday, and what we learned about College Football Playoff committee on Tuesday night, Spartan fans should be rooting for the Wolverines to win the remainder of their games.

The committee showed in its rankings that they place a very high value on head-to-head results.

No. 4 Oregon is ranked ahead of No. 5 Ohio State, after the Ducks beat the Buckeyes in Columbus, 35-28, in Week 2. Even with Oregon's loss to Stanford, the committee honored the head-to-head result.

The committee also ranked No. 11 Oklahoma State over No. 12 Baylor, No. 17 Mississippi State over No. 18 Kentucky, No. 21 Wisconsin over No. 22 Iowa and No. 23 Fresno State over No. 24 San Diego State.

Every ranking above is an example of one team being ranked ahead of another due to head-to-head results. In the cases of Mississippi State (5-3), Wisconsin (5-3) and Fresno State (7-2) -- those teams even have one more loss than the team they beat directly beneath them, yet they are still ranked higher.

So, how does all of this relate to Michigan State and Michigan, and why should Spartan fans root for the Wolverines to win out?

Let's say Michigan State drops a game down the stretch, maybe this week to Purdue, or maybe in a couple weeks to Ohio State.

If Michigan continues to win, the Spartans' floor will continue to rise, because they won't drop below the Wolverines. The win over Michigan provides Michigan State some cushion in the rankings.

And, as pointed out above, the committee even showed a willingness to rank Team A ahead of Team B, based on head-to-head results, even if Team A had one more loss than Team B.

If that holds true, the Spartans may even have a two-game cushion over Michigan in the rankings.

All of this will sort itself out one way or another, and the most important thing for Michigan State is to continue winning.

However, with a handful of difficult games remaining on their schedule, and the possibility of a slip-up, it would be in Spartan fans' best interest to pull for that school down the road to keep winning as well.