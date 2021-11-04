Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Michigan State reveals uniforms for Purdue game

    After going "All Green" against Michigan, the Spartans changing things up against the Boilermakers
    Michigan State looked great in their all-green uniforms against Michigan, and the green Spartan logo, bordered by white, on the green helmets were a nice new feature as well.

    As MSU hits the road for an important game against Purdue this Saturday, the Spartans are going in the opposite direction with their color-scheme.

    Michigan State is killing it with this look. The Spartan logo and the "Michigan State" green font really jump out on the All-White combination. This look is very clean and ascetically pleasing.

    For what it's worth, I like this look even better than the one MSU rocked in East Lansing last week. Regardless, it's cool to see Michigan State embrace the different combinations and styles, and potential prospects are sure to like them too.

