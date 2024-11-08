Michigan State Star Named Nominee for National Award
Michigan State's standout kicker, Jonathan Kim, has been named a nominee for the prestigious Burlsworth Trophy. The Burlsworth Trophy announced its 78 nominees on Tuesday.
The award, which honors the late Brandon Burlsworth, is given annually to the nation’s best college football player who began their career as a walk-on.
Kim’s rise from a walk-on to one of the most reliable kickers in college football exemplifies the determination and work ethic that the Burlsworth Trophy celebrates.
Kim’s journey to the spotlight has been anything but conventional. Originally walking on to the MSU football team in 2023, he quickly earned a spot as a kicker. What makes Kim’s story even more remarkable is the way he adapted to the demanding role of a college kicker, showing resilience and perseverance while competing for the job. His work ethic and unrelenting focus have paid off, as he has become a vital asset for MSU, both in the clutch moments and throughout the course of the season.
This year, Kim has been instrumental in MSU's special teams unit. Kim single-handedly changed the game against Iowa with five first-half field goals. He has proven to be a reliable kicker, especially in high-pressure situations. His consistency in both field goals and extra points has helped keep the Bulldogs competitive throughout the season.
Kim’s leg strength has also been on display, with several long-range field goals that have not only helped his team stay in games but have also showcased his ability to handle the big moments. He’s had a number of multi-field goal games, including key kicks in close matchups that allowed MSU to secure crucial victories.
In addition to his field goal accuracy, Kim has also been exceptional in kickoffs, ensuring that MSU’s defense starts with favorable field position more often than not. His ability to manage the mental and physical demands of being a kicker, particularly after his unheralded start as a walk-on, reflects his growth and the trust that the coaching staff has in him.
Being nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy is a testament to Kim’s dedication, as well as the impact he has made as a walk-on who has transformed into one of the top kickers in the country. His journey has inspired not only his teammates but also fans and aspiring athletes, showing that with enough hard work and determination, dreams can come true even for those who start from the bottom.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.