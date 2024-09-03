Michigan State TE Jack Velling Reflects on Season Opener, Looks Ahead to Maryland
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The bar was raised for Michigan State tight end Jack Velling when Spartans coach Jonathan Smith said he could be one of the nation's top tight ends.
Velling's presence in Michigan State's pass game against Florida Atlantic was nearly nonexistent on Friday, though, as the transfer tight end finished with just one catch for 15 yards.
Velling will be looking to be a more dominant weapon for the Spartans going forward, starting with his game against Maryland on Saturday.
The veteran tight end addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing the season opener and the Spartans' upcoming meeting with the Terrapins.
You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Velling's media availability:
Q: Did Friday feel more like a win or a loss?
Velling: "It's a win, but it sucks. I don' think anyone on our offense -- or defense -- liked that win. The defense played great; I just didn't feel right, especially from the offensive standpoint. So, it's a win, but it didn't feel right."
Q: What have you seen from tight end Michael Masunas and his potential?
Velling: "Yeah, Mike's been awesome. And I kind of knew that coming into spring ball. I didn't know any of these guys -- Mike was kind of the first guy that popped out there and started playing really well and kept that all the way through fall camp, and he's been rolling. He had a great game Friday night, and I'm just looking forward to seeing him improve each week."
