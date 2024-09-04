Michigan State TE Michael Masunas Reflects on Season Opener, Looks Ahead to Maryland
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State didn't get much going in the passing game in their season-opening victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday, an issue they depserately need to correct as they gear up for Maryland.
The Spartans' leading receiver was tight end Michael Masunas, a pleasant surprise in an offense that includes talents like tight end Jack Velling and wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. Masunas finished with two receptions for 29 yards.
The redshirt sophomore got the start Friday night, and he certainly made the most of it.
Masunas addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing the season opener and looking ahead to Maryland.
You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Masunas' media availability:
Q: How does the offense fit with what you do and vice versa?
Masunas: "Yeah, I think I'm a little bit more with the run-blocking right now, but we got a ton of guys right now working with us. We're able to rotate a couple guys here and there, too, but I think we're running a little bit and then, see how the pass game goes with stuff like that."
Q: How much has Velling been an asset in your room with his experience in this offense?
Masunas: "Oh, it's been awesome. I sit next to him every day in meetings, talk to him, ask all these questions, and get to see how he did it when he was playing [for Oregon State] and take some insight from him and how he did it and how it worked."
