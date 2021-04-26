Michigan State TE Tommy Guajardo Enters Transfer Portal

EAST LANSING – Another Michigan State football player is looking for a new school.

Tommy Guajardo, a redshirt freshman tight end, entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, a team spokesperson confirmed.

"First off, I would like to thank Coach Dantonio and Coach Tucker for giving me the opportunity to represent and play here at this fine institution," he wrote via Twitter. "This program has helped me grow as an individual and built me into the man I am today.

"With that being said, after speaking with my family, I have decided that this is the best decision for me and my future."

Guajardo is the third Spartan to enter the portal since the team finished spring practice on Saturday and the 20th individual overall.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens entered the portal on Saturday, and redshirt freshman kicker Jack Olsen followed suit on Sunday.

Spartans Who Have Entered the Transfer Portal

QB Rocky Lombardi (Northern Illinois)

RB Anthony Williams Jr. (Akron)

WR Tre'Von Morgan (Kentucky)

WR Javez Alexander

TE Tommy Guajardo

OL Devontae Dobbs (Memphis)

OL Justin Stevens

CB/WR Julian Barnett (Memphis)

CB Davion Williams (Western Kentucky)

CB Chris Jackson (Washington State)

S Dominique Long

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Marcel Lewis (Central Michigan)

LB Luke Fulton (Kentucky)

LB Charles Willekes (Arkansas State)

FB/TE Max Rosenthal (Illinois)

RB/WR Andre Welch

LS Jude Pedrozo

K Jack Olsen

P Jack Bouwmeester

