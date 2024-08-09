Michigan State Transfer RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams From Fall Camp
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- One of the biggest transfers Michigan State acquired after its "Spring Showcase" in April was running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams.
Lynch-Adams joined the Spartans after two years at the University of Massachusetts. Prior to that, he spent two seasons at Rutgers. He comes off an impressive 2023 season in which he was named to the Phil Steele All-Independent First Team.
The transfer running back addressed the media following Michigan State's practice on Thursday.
Below is a partial transcript of Lynch-Adams' presser:
Q: What made you join MSU?
Lynch-Adams: "Really just the staff. I got a chance to talk to the players. Aaron Alexander was here, was at Massachussetts with me, and that was kind of like my inside connection to kind of get some feel for the things that were going on. But from everything he was kind of telling me, it was a really good fit. And I was in the Big Ten before, and now, I reallty want to be back in the Big again. So, God blessed me to be here again."
Q: How are you most like Nate Carter and what's the biggest difference between you two?
Lynch-Adams: I like Nate a lot. I like his game. Real fast, elusive guy. The biggest difference? I don't know too many differences. I think we're pretty similar, but I do think we are different in a way. We're not the same back. But I really like his game, really fast, really elusive, and I like watching him work every day."
You can view Coach Jonathan Smith's presser from Monday below:
