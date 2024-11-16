Michigan State vs. Illinois Live Game Thread
Champaign, Ill. -- Michigan State (4-5) is in position to control its own destiny with three games remaining on its schedule.
It needs just two wins to clinch a bowl berth, and a victory on the road over Illinois (6-3) on Saturday would bring it one step closer to doing so.
Both teams come off a bye week, and while the Fighting Illini are already locked for a bowl game, they will be wanting more as they take on their own respective final stretch of the season.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
[H]eaded to play a good opponent," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith on Monday. "On Illinois' side, a guy that I really like and respect, Bret Bielema, and what he's done there and at some of the previous institutions. I really respect him [for what he has done for] college football -- being on committees, voice, advocating for the game, and so, like I said, I got a ton of respect for him and, really, his team, his current team. Good defense, veteran quarterback, creates some issues for you there. So, we know this is going to be a tough challenge that we're getting ready for."
The Spartans will be looking to end a two-game losing streak, while Illinois will be looking to do the same, having fallen to Minnesota in its last time out and Oregon the game before that.
Michigan State has won just one road game so far this season, its victory over Maryland in Week 2. Adding to that would be huge for its momentum, especially against a solid team like Illinois.
Be sure to follow along throughout the contest for live updates.
