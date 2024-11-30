Michigan State vs. Rutgers Live Game Thread
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football (5-6) is already at the end of its regular season, but it will be looking for more when it hosts Rutgers (6-5) for Senior Day on Saturday.
The Spartans are a win away from bowl eligibility, so much is at stake in this regular season finale.
Michigan State made the eopportunity possible by defeating Purdue last week. While the Spartans nearly blew their commanding halftime lead, they hung on to earn their fifth win of the season, keeping their dreams of a bowl game alive.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
Meanwhile, Rutgers comes off a narrow loss to No. 23 Illinois, a game the Scarlet Knights led at the end of the third quarter before giving up 23 points in the fourth.
Rutgers has already secured its bowl game, but you can count on the Scarlet Knights giving everything they've got in Saturday's showdown.
The two teams last met last season when the Spartans blew a 17-6 lead in the fourth quarter, allowing 21 unanswered points from the Scralet Knights.
On Saturday, Michigan State will look to avenge that loss, send its seniors out on a high note and stamp its ticket to its first bowl game since 2021.
"I think Rutgers is good. If you look on this tape, physical, well-coached, disciplined team, experienced quarterback, but one of the best running backs we'll play all season," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith when he addressed the media on Monday. "This guy is good, and that starts with a good offensive line in front of him. So, a real challenge. But excited to celebrate [this] senior class. Last home game and all of that. We've got a lot to play for, so I know these guys are excited to put in some work this week and take on the challenge on Saturday."
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
