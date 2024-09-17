Michigan State WR Aziah Johnson Talks Week 3 Win, Boston College, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Several playmakers made their presence felt in Michigan State's Week 3 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.
One of those Spartans was wide receiver Aziah Johnson, a redshirt freshman who played in just four games last season. He led Michigan State in receiving (50 yards on just two receptions) on Saturday and also found the end zone for his first collegiate touchdown.
Johnson addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing the win over Prairie View A&M, his touchdown, the team's next game against Boston College and more.
You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Johnson's media availability:
Q: What do you guys say to each other, the "mantra," going into this game?
Johnson: "We gotta stay focused. Can't come in there slacking. It's a big game. Like, you know, we can't be a deer in headlights, we gotta come in there and be prepared."
Q: What was going through your mind on your touchdown on Saturday?
Johnson: "This ain't really new to me. I mean, like, it was my first touchdown; I was surprised, but at the same time, I've been doing this since high school. I just, I came there with a clear head right, ready to score, ready to touch the ball. I'm a receiver, I want the ball in my hand, so when it came to me, I was like, 'It's time; it's time to show what I can do.' So I got the ball, and I just made it happen. What I do best."
