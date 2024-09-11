Michigan State WR Montorie Foster Jr. Talks Week 2, Nick Marsh, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Montorie Foster Jr. was back to the level of play we're used to seeing in Michigan State's Week 2 27-24 victory over Maryland this past Saturday.
The veteran wideout recorded 53 yards and a touchdown on six receptions, contributing to Michigan State's 363 passing yards.
Foster addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing the Week 2 victory, the play of freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh and more.
You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Foster's media availability:
Q: When are you going to break a return?
Foster: "Oh, I got to. I got to soon. We got to clean some stuff up on punt return, but when I get my chance to return it, I got to be able to return it for sure. Hopefully this week."
Q: What is going through your mind as the kicking unit goes out for that final kick?
Foster: "See [for] me, I'm not going to lie, I don't even look at it. I just pray to God that he makes the kick, which I know he is. I always got confidence in my guys. But certain stuff like that when it's just close like that, I just kind of just look away and just hope for the best."
Q: What will be key to not letting your guard down against Prairie View A&M?
Foster: "I feel like every team that comes in here, we have to beat. We got a chip on our shoulder to prove everybody wrong. We got to come out here and play our best football at the end of the day every game. And that's our mindset. We don't lessen our opponent at all, and we're going to attack and be prepared for every opponent that comes through here, for sure."
