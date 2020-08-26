SI.com
Spartan
Nation
Michigan State's Dominique Long on Campbell Trophy Watchlist

McLain Moberg

There might not be any Big Ten football this coming fall, but it won't stop Spartans from being successful.

Senior defensive back Dominique Long has been named to the Campbell Trophy watchlist, which is awarded to the nation's top-scholar annually.

"A mechanical engineering major, Long has compiled a 3.61 grade-point average entering his senior year. The two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and three-year letterwinner has played in 37 games during his career with 38 tackles, one pass break-up, and one blocked punt," Michigan State University said in a press release.

As a junior, Long was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the third year in a row.

He played in all 13 games last year, finishing with 16 tackles, one pass break-up, and one blocked punt on 49 snaps of defense.

Former Spartans Kirk Cousins, Max Bullough, and Mike Sadler were previous finalists for the Campbell Trophy.

Jack Allen, Josiah Price, Brian Allen, Khari Willis, and Cole Chewins have all been semifinalists.

The award is considered by many to be the "Academic Heisman."

