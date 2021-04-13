Michigan State's Spring Game Details Released, but Fan Attendance Remains Unclear

Michigan State released additional details about its spring game Tuesday afternoon, but it remains to be seen if fans will be in attendance.

EAST LANSING – Michigan State football released additional details about its spring game on Tuesday, but fan attendance remains unclear.

The annual contest, which is taking place on April 24 at 2 p.m., will be televised on Big Ten Network, per the university.

"In preparation for the possibility of accommodating fans at the spring football game on April 24, MSU athletics is working on a plan that complies with the protocols established by the MDHHS," the MSU athletic department said in a statement.

Due to COVID-19, the Spartans didn't have a single spring practice in 2020, nor did fans attend its Big Ten games last season.

Mel Tucker and Michigan State held their 10th practice and second scrimmage Tuesday morning and will wrap up on April 24, following the Green-White game.

The second-year head coach hopes MSU's fan base can come and watch their beloved Spartans.

"Without our fans, we really don't have a program," said Tucker. "We have great fans, and our fans are hungry. They want to see the Spartans, they want to see us out there playing, they want to see us out there winning. I'm looking forward to the day that we can have fans in our stadium and pack that thing out and be loud and see us play winning football."

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1