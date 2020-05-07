Mike Tressel on Coaching Michigan State Safeties

East Lansing, Mich—When announced that Mel Tucker had retained Mike Tressel, the former Spartan defensive coordinator and linebacker coach to his staff, people understood that. But when they heard he was coaching safeties, people were stunned unless they knew his background.

Tressel has deep roots at the safety position, and those roots are grounded in his time with Mel Tucker serving as his graduate assistant at Ohio State.

"I'm excited to be working with the safeties right now, I think it's good I did work with the secondary at Ohio State, and that really is the last time that I did that exclusively, although the last few years were coordinating, the back-end is where you give up the big plays, so that has to be your focus. I've really transitioned my focus over the last few years to pay a little bit more of attention and have a little bit more game plan thoughts, a little bit more adjustments, a little more technique in the back-end, knowing that's where the explosives happen. I'm excited to be able to grow a little bit myself working with the safeties."

