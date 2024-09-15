MSU CB Charles Brantley Talks 100-Yard Pick-Six, Win Over PVAM
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley was at it again Saturday.
A week after his interception against Maryland, the redshirt junior defensive back earned yet another in the Spartans' 40-0 win over Prairie View A&M, only this time, he took it to the end zone -- initially starting on the opposite end zone. Brantley broke a school record for longest pick-six -- 100 yards.
The veteran defensive back addressed the media after the victory.
You can watch his entire press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from Brantley's presser:
Q: How much did you appreciate your second opportunity for the pick-six after the first got called back? And what was going through your mind as you were weaving around the field?
Brantley: "I was just more so responding off the penalty that we had. I was like, 'OK, we got a pick-six. They call the flag. 'OK, we gotta respond now. And they drove us down. I'm like, 'All right.' Then they try to run a fake play. I saw it, read it, and they threw it up, and I caught it.
Q: Were you thinking about just putting your knee down?
Brantley: "I was thinking about putting a knee down, because just yesterday, we were in the meeting, Coach [Joe] Rossi was saying, like, 'If you catch an interception and your progression is going backwards, take a knee.' And I'm like, I took a look to my left and my right and I ain't seen nobody. I'm gonna take this out. It's time to go."
