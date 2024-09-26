MSU CBs Coach Demetrice Martin on the State of His Room, Ohio State, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's cornerbacks are gearing up to face what will be their biggest challenge of the season: Ohio State's pass game.
They're approaching it with the same mentality they would for any other game, but they know this upcoming task stands above all others.
Michigan State cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the current state of his room, Ohio State and more.
You can watch some of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Martin's media availability:
Q: Is your group prepared for the challenge?
Martin: "Oh yeah. I mean, it's no different from than every week, quite honestly. The preparation, the process is still the same. But, yeah, obviously, they're fired up because, I mean, it's obvious, this is the best receiver corps that we have a chance to go against. So, Coach Blue [Adams] and I and the safeties and nickels and the corners -- we all in this together. So they're all juiced up."
Q: What do you think about quarterback Will Howard and what he's brought to them?
Martin: "He has a limited menu to choose from, as far as evaluating it, because he's only probably been in the game to the end of the second quarter, that type of thing, whatever. They run a certain few plays with him, and then, they get out of there. So, knowing Chip Kelly, he has some tricks in his bag for him, but the quarterback is good. He's Chip Kelly-type quarterback, he's going to put the ball where it's supposed to be put and call the right play and pull it down when he has to pull it down."
