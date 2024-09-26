MSU DE Quindarius Dunnigan Talks Current State of the Defense, Potential
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State defensive end Quinadrius Dunnigan joined the Spartans as a transfer this past offseason after spending five years at Middle Tennessee State.
The veteran lineman has been a huge part of a Michigan State defense that, for the most part, has thrived this season. But Dunnigan believes it can be so much more.
The sixth-year defensive end addressed the media on Wednesday, discussing the Spartans' defense and more.
You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Dunnigan's media availability:
Q: How much more do you feel the defense has to give?
Dunnigan: "Yeah, I feel like the sky's the limit. I feel like we can go as far as we want to. I mean, we got good chemistry, but we can always get better chemistry, always improve on our communication, improve on our understanding of the game, bringing the young guys along. I think, yeah, I think it is a very high ceiling for us ... as long as we just continue to prove and focus on the little things and details."
Q: IS this a benchmark kind of game for you guys? Do you view it as a chance to show everybody else who you are?
Dunnigan: "Yeah, in a sense, I guess. It is just another football game. I feel like if we just have the same mentality we've had for the first four weeks and continue that same mentality, then, yeah, I mean, whoever we prove wrong, we prove wrong. But it's all about the belief in ourselves."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.