MSU Football: 3-star S Trevon Howard to visit East Lansing in June

East Lansing, Mich. – Trevon Howard, a safety from IMG Academy, will wrap up his recruitment on July 4 after taking his official visits.

The three-star safety is set to be in East Lansing on June 25 for his last stop of the month.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, Howard is the No. 62 overall recruit in Minnesota and a top-35 safety in the 2022 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-1 defensive back holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa State, Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan, but Howard is projected to pick the Spartans by Michael Swain of CycloneAlert.

As a freshman, Howard recorded 102 tackles (42 solo, 60 assisted), including 9.0 for a loss, one interception, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 11 passes defended.

In 2020, he was credited with 12 tackles and a pick six while IMG Academy finished undefeated with a national title.

Nine players are committed to the Spartans 2022 class, featuring another safety in Malik Spencer. The Georgia native is a starter at Buford High School and also won a championship in 2020.

