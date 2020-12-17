MSU Football Could be Without Shakur Brown & Others Against Maryland

Michigan State was already shorthanded in the secondary, a position without much depth just got thinner.

East Lansing, MI – The Spartans were already shorthanded at multiple spots on the field, including its secondary.

Redshirt junior cornerback Shakur Brown's decision to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft didn't help; now it's unclear if he will play in Michigan State's final contest against Maryland.

"I'll talk to Shak today and see where he is in terms of playing the game, and then we'll just go from there," Tucker told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Julian Barnett, a former four-star recruit out of Belleville, entered the transfer portal after starting one game this season and receiving limited playing time otherwise.

And then Mel Tucker announced sophomore defensive back Chris Jackson is no longer with the team; his future won't be addressed until after the season.

"It could happen," said Tucker, referencing players skipping games. "You don't know. Every year this time of year, these discussions, they start weeks ago, and so you just have to see how it goes throughout the week and things like that. It's a pretty normal occurrence, and guys are making decisions on what they think is in their best interest."

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @McLainGrant1