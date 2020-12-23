MSU Football: Simmons, Shakur Brown Named to AP All-Big Ten Second Team

Michigan State's Antjuan Simmons and Shakur Brown were named to the AP All-Big Ten second team.

East Lansing, MI – Michigan State's season might be over, but its student-athletes aren't done receiving accolades.

Senior linebacker Antjuan Simmons and Shakur Brown, two defensive standouts, have already been selected to the All-Big Ten second team.

Tuesday afternoon, they were named to the AP All-Big Ten second team.

Simmons ranks third in the league for tackles (75), averaging 10.7 per game, trailing only Olakunle Fatukasi (Rutgers) and Nick Niemann (Iowa).

He recorded double-digit tackles in six of Michigan State's seven games this season:

11 vs. Rutgers

11 vs. Michigan

14 vs. Indiana

13 vs. Northwestern

12 vs. Ohio State

10 vs. Penn State

Brown is tied for second in the FBS with five interceptions behind NU's Brandon Joseph and ended his career in East Lansing with a team-high four pass break-ups.

The redshirt junior's 186 career interception yards rank eighth in MSU history.

And he became the ninth different Spartan to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors (coaches) in the secondary under cornerbacks coach Harlon Barnett.

Both Brown and Simmons have elected to forgo their remaining eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

