MSU Football: Three-Star WR Kevin Thomas Schedules Official Visit

EAST LANSING – The NCAA finally lifted the recruiting dead period on April 15, allowing players to take official visits starting June 1.

"We are delighted to announce that as of June 1, all sports will return to their normal recruiting calendars," said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. "We want to thank all prospective student-athletes, their families, coaches, and current student-athletes for their patience as we determined the best way to move forward safely with recruiting in Division I."

In return, multiple recruits have begun scheduling visits to Michigan State, including 2022 three-star wide receiver Kevin Thomas (June 25), who took a virtual tour in February and attended MSU's spring game.

At 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, he is the No. 13 ranked athlete in Pennsylvania and the No. 61 wideout in the 2022 class.

Thomas currently holds offers from West Virginia, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

MSU head coach Mel Tucker is ecstatic for players to visit East Lansing and believes that he can close the deal once he has them on campus.

"I know one thing ... If we get recruits on campus and they can see the place, see the campus … once they get here, as soon as they walk in the building, they're going to feel the vibe, they're going to know," Tucker said.

