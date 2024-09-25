MSU QB Aidan Chiles Reflects on Week 4 Loss, Looks Ahead to Ohio State
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles has had an up and down season so far, showing a lot of good while also struggling with turnovers.
But Chiles is remaining positive, as are his teammates. There's a lot of season left, which leaves the 19-year-old quarterback much opportunity to improve.
His next challenge starts Saturday with the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes coming to town.
Chiles addressed the media on Tuesday, reflecting on Boston College, looking ahead to Ohio State, examining his sophomore season so far and more.
You can watch part of his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Chiles' media availability:
Q; How do you evaluate your play Saturday, the good and the bad?
Chiles; "Three picks. I mean, three plays don't define me, but you want those -- you have to limit turnovers to win games. Without the turnovers, without the missed throws, we probably win that game. It is what it is. So, I mean, I still don't think I'm less of a person or any less of a player, but I'm not discouraged, I'm still going to come out my hardest and compete with everybody."
Q: When you see Montorie Foster Jr. break loose and you know that if the ball gets there, you've got something going, what's going through your mind?
Chiles: Excitement. Probably why I missed a few of those early. Just getting too excited. Wide open. ... Just tried to give him a good ball so he could run through it. Missed some of them. Sometimes you make them. It is what it is Timing will come."
