MSU's Stanton Ramil Talks Road to Recovery, O-Line, More
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State offensive lineman Stanton Ramil has become a rotational player on this Spartans offensive line after missing his entire first season with injury.
It's been a long road back, but now, Ramil is making an impact up front and has been key to the Spartans' 2-0 start.
Ramil addressed the media on Tuesday.
You can watch his media availability below:
Below is a partial transcript from Ramil's media availability:
Q: "When did you kind of feel like 'OK, I'm back to 100% coming out of that that I can be on the field and make a contribution?'
Ramil: "Spring ball. Going into summer, I was pretty confident in my ability. I felt confident with the playbook, confident with people around me, always pushing me, helping me to just trust myself, trust everyone around me, and just just trust everything happening."
Q: Why did you decide to stay?
Ramil: "I just wanted to stay because I really enjoy it here. I wanted to be part of the team, the program that brings Michigan State football back to where it was, and I want to be in college with my boys for as much as I can and just really enjoy that college experience instead of just bouncing around."
Q: Was there a re-recruiting process for you with this new staff?
Ramil: "A little bit. I don't really want that drama. ... I don't really think it's good for a relationship with coaches just making them really recruit you. I mean, there's a certain level of respect that needs to be provided by both of us, both parties."
