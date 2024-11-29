Potential WR Transfer Targets For MSU
The Michigan State Spartans' aerial attack has a very bright future.
Sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles is the future of the green and white, with elite arm talent and playmaking ability that many signal callers lack.
Freshman wide receiver Nick Marsh looks to be his biggest weapon for the seasons to come. Marsh has exhibited game-breaking speed, elite route-running ability and the tools of a bona fide NFL wide receiver.
Young wide receivers like Azaiah Johnson lend excitement, too, under the tutelage of position coach Courtney Hawkins. The Spartans have shown they are willing to get aggressive in the pursuit of talent in the transfer portal.
A quarterback like Chiles needs to be surrounded by weapons. Who are the top weapons in the transfer portal?
Johntay Cook II, Texas
The No. 1 wide receiver and the No. 2 overall prospect, Cook was an elite four-star prospect out of Texas high school football powerhouse DeSoto. Cook was evaluated by 247Sports, which projected him as a second or third-round draft choice.
"Could provide early snaps in the right role with long-term potential to develop into a true impact player. Projects as a high-major multi-year starter with a developmental ceiling in the early round of the NFL Draft."
Malachi Coleman, Nebraska
A huge phsyical presence at 6-foot-5 with elite track speed, Coleman could be unstoppable in the Spartans' vertical offense. Next to Marsh? Unstoppable. The No. 63 prospect of the 2023 class earned high marks from 247Sports.
"Unique, high-ceiling football player with outstanding athleticism and physical tools," Gabe Brooks wrote. "May need some time to physically and technically develop, but potential is through the roof. Projects as a high-major recruit with the long-term upside to get drafted, possibly in the top half."
Javonnie Gibson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Unheralded out of high school, Gibson is the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 9 overall prospect available in the portal. He has a good frame and his easy speed and route-running ability make him a dangerous deep threat and arguably the best playmaker at the FCS level.
Gibson is a realistic grab with a very high ceiling. He could step in as a formidable No. 2 option.
