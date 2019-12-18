QB Payton Thorne Talks Freshman Campaign At Michigan State

The Pinstripe Bowl is not what a program like Michigan State seeks or wants. The fans and administration have given this program the tools to be better.

While bowl season usually means warm weather for the holidays, Michigan State will be heading somewhere more fitting for this time of year.

After needing wins in each of their final two regular-season games just to become bowl eligible, the Spartans learned on Sunday evening that they would be heading to New York to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against Wake Forest on December 27th.

The matchup will be the first time Michigan State (6-6) has faced Wake Forest (8-4) and will be Michigan State’s first appearance in the Pinstripe Bowl.

In the above video, Spartan QB Payton Thorne reflects on his true freshman campaign. Thorne has drawn comparisons from coaches in the program to the "MOJO" of Kirk Cousins. Inside the program, many feel Thorne will get a, "Great shot" to replace Brian Lewerke as Mark Dantonio rebuilds next season.

For all of the latest news on the 2019 Michigan State football team and this year’s New Era Pinstripe Bowl, be sure to stay tuned to Spartan Nation!

