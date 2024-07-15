REPORT: MSU LB Corps Recognized as One of Best in Big Ten
Michigan State football is entering the 2024 season flying under the radar, but one unit in particular is receiving its deserved recognition.
The Spartans have a solid linebacker corps made up of a perfect blend of returners and transfers.
Michigan State defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Joe Rossi, who has vital experience in the Big Ten, will be leading an experienced unit made up of Cal Haladay, Darius Snow, Jordan Turner, Jordan Hall and Wayne Matthews III, among others.
In 247Sports' Cody Nagel's recent Big Ten linebacker corps rankings, Michigan State was ranked No. 7, a very respectable placing.
Here's what Nagel had to say about the Spartans' linebacker unit:
"The Michigan State linebacker corps might be overlooked early on in 2024. However, with the returning duo of Haladay and Hall, as well as the arrival of new defensive coordinator , this group could surprise some in the Big Ten. Haladay is a magnet to the ball with 307 career tackles in four seasons. He also has 21.5 tackles for loss. Hall impressed as a true freshman in 2023, finishing fourth in total tackles for the Spartans with 67. The arrivals of incoming transfers Matthews (Old Dominion) and Turner (Wisconsin) are key rotational pieces."
Ahead of the Spartans were Nebraska's linebacker corps at No. 6, Oregon at No. 5, Michigan at No. 4, Ohio State at No. 3, Penn State at No. 2 and Iowa at No. 1. Nagel went as far as to say the Hakeyes have the best linebacker unit in the country.
Expect the Spartans' linebacker room to make big waves this coming season.
