REPORT: Where Spartan Stadium Ranks Among Big Ten Football Venues
Spartan Stadium does not get recognized enough for the atmosphere it creates on game day.
Much of that is due to its arch-rival Michigan having the largest stadium just 60 miles away. But if you know Spartan Stadium, you know it can be one of the toughest places to play for any Big Ten opponent when the stakes are high.
Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports recently ranked all 18 Big Ten Stadiums, including the homes of the conference's newest additions -- Washington, USC, UCLA and Oregon.
Fornelli had Spartan Stadium ranked 11th.
Here's what he had to say about the venue:
"We've now reached the portion of the rankings where the quality of the program has a large impact on the stadium atmosphere. When Michigan State is at its best, Spartan Stadium can be as loud as any stadium in the league. But when the Spartans are struggling, it can be uninspiring."
That's a rather fair assessment. Spartan Stadium can be quite rowdy when at its peak.
Unfortunately for the Spartan Faithful, it hasn't been that way in some time. But with a new regime in place, perhaps that could change this fall.
Here were Fornelli's complete rankings:
18. Practice field (Northwestern)
17. Memorial Stadium (Indiana)
16. SECU Stadium (Maryland)
15. Rosse-Ade Stadium (Purdue)
14. SHI Stadium (Rutgers)
13. The Rose Bowl (UCLA)
12. Memorial Stadium (Illinois)
11. Spartan Stadium
10. Huntington Bank Stadium (Minnesota)
9. Los Angeles Coliseum (USC)
8. Memorial Stadium (Nebraska)
7. Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin)
6. Kinnick Stadium (Iowa)
5. Ohio Stadium (Ohio State)
4. Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
3. Michigan Stadium (Michigan)
2. Husky Stadium (Washington)
1. Beaver Stadium (Penn State)
