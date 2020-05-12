Ron Burton Takes Over Defensive Line for Michigan State

East Lansing, Mich—Michigan State Spartan football’s Mel Tucker decided to keep Ron Burton to coach the defensive line. It was a wise decision for the new coach and one that his players were excited about.

Burton came to MSU to coach the defensive line, but at the end of the Mark Dantonio era shared those duties. Now back to coach the entire line for Tucker, is it that big of a chance for the Spartan defensive savant?

“No, sir. The defense is knowing where your help is. I’m looking at it all the time and I started out my first four years here having the whole defensive line and have always been that way. It’s what it’s all about; the front four. Not a big transition, I do have help from our graduate assistant and our DC Scottie Hazelton, we’re all a part of it. This has been terrific and not much of a change for me because you’re looking at it totally the same.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

