Rob Els Many Big Ten Stops Prepared Him For Michigan State

East Lansing, MI—Rob Els brings with him to Michigan State Spartan football stints at Nebraska and Purdue that helped prepare him for the Big Ten Conference.

Now the linebacker and special teams coach in East Lansing, he is ready for what is ahead.

“It was quite the deal when Coach Tucker decided to leave, and then I got the phone call from him saying that he wanted me to join him up here. It was a great phone call to have. I have the utmost respect for this university here at Michigan State, for the football program, having gone against them a few times at Nebraska. Just a tremendous work ethic, an attitude of toughness, an attitude of doing things right, so I’m very excited about that. Then when I saw the staff that he was putting together here, it was a no-brainer. It was a no-brainer to get up here. I just can’t wait until my family and I can move up there, which was going to be the beginning of May. We get back into the office eventually whenever that is and get to some serious football work.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

