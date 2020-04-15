Spartan Nation
Top Stories
Big Ten
MSU Football
Football

Rob Els Many Big Ten Stops Prepared Him For Michigan State

Hondo S. Carpenter

East Lansing, MI—Rob Els brings with him to Michigan State Spartan football stints at Nebraska and Purdue that helped prepare him for the Big Ten Conference.

Now the linebacker and special teams coach in East Lansing, he is ready for what is ahead.

“It was quite the deal when Coach Tucker decided to leave, and then I got the phone call from him saying that he wanted me to join him up here. It was a great phone call to have. I have the utmost respect for this university here at Michigan State, for the football program, having gone against them a few times at Nebraska. Just a tremendous work ethic, an attitude of toughness, an attitude of doing things right, so I’m very excited about that. Then when I saw the staff that he was putting together here, it was a no-brainer. It was a no-brainer to get up here. I just can’t wait until my family and I can move up there, which was going to be the beginning of May. We get back into the office eventually whenever that is and get to some serious football work.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

Want the latest breaking MSU news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Spartan Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE MAGAZINE ICON at the top left of the page or the FOLLOW button back on the main page. Don’t miss any of the latest up to the second updates on Michigan State Sports when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter & @JDeuceDullack

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jay Johnson Talks Spartan Quarterback Payton Thorne

Jay Johnson discusses quarterback Payton Thorne for Michigan State Spartan football.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic talks Kevin Jarvis, Spartan Football Offensive Line

Chris Kapilovic talks Kevin Jarvis and, Michigan State Spartan Football Offensive Line

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore Talks Move From Wisconsin Badgers to Michigan State

Ted Gilmore discusses leaving the Wisconsin Badgers to join Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartan football program.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins on His Contribution to Spartan Recruiting

Courtney Hawkins breaks down his experience from player to coach to administrator and how it helps Michigan State Spartan football in recruiting.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Matt Allen Talks Intricacies of New Spartan Offensive Line

Matt Allen the talented Michigan State Spartan football lineman discusses the intricacies of the new offense.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Chris Kapilovic Discusses Impact of Injuries on Anemic Offensive Line

Injuries and coaching, not talent have decimated the Michigan State Spartan football offensive line for years and Chris Kapilovic discuses the impact of those injuries.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ross Els Given a Minimally Experienced Group Outside Of Antjuan Simmons

Michigan State Spartan football linebacker coach Ross Els took over a linebacker corp with minimal experience outside of superstar Antjuan Simmons.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Ted Gilmore Talks Road to East Lansing, Coaching Tight Ends

Hiring Ted Gilmore from the Wisconsin Badgers to the Michigan State Spartan football program to coach tight ends was a coup for Mel Tucker and sent shock waves through the Big Ten Conference.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Courtney Hawkins Talks Current Spartan Wide Receivers

Michigan State Spartan football wide receivers coach and Spartan legend Courtney Hawkins gave his initial thoughts on the current roster.

Hondo S. Carpenter

Where is Michigan State Basketball in the Way-To-Early Top 25?

With the Michigan State Spartan basketball season prematurely ending with a third straight Big Ten title and no chance on repeating a trip to the Final Four, where do they find themselves entering 2020-2021?

Hondo S. Carpenter