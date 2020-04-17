East Lansing, MI— When Ross Els took over the Michigan State special teams and linebackers, he had no idea that the COVID-19 pandemic would close down the spring. While the pandemic has impacted things a lot more important than football, it doesn’t mean its impact on the sport isn’t real.

But for Els, he has some significant help in Harlon Barnett, Ron Burton, and Mike Tressel, who have a wealth of experience in this program and have been generous in their time to help him.

He talked about the impact of the three.

“Those guys are outstanding, and they are such team players. Not only Mike Tressel but certainly Ron Burton and Harlon Barnett coming back after a two-year absence. Those guys are fantastic from a personnel standpoint, from a scheme standpoint, just advice about these guys. I think (Coach Tucker) Tuck did a really good job of getting a mix of guys that he knew that he wanted and guys that were already here. I know just in our defensive meetings and special teams meetings, they’ve been great – all of them have been great, and I’ve really enjoyed the staff so far.”

The Spartans kick off the season on September 5, 2020. They will be hosting in the Northwestern Wildcats with a rare, season-opening Big Ten game.

