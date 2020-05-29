If You Love College Football: Don’t Miss SI All-American TV

East Lansing, Mich—Normally, the month of May is all about the same questions when it comes to college football. That is true this year, but unlike past years the concerns are entirely different.

The questions usually start with who should or shouldn’t be in the Top 25 and a look at teams on the rise or decline as people predict records. But COVID-19 has destroyed the usual questions.

Now we wonder if fans will be in the stands. What will the safety protocols be? Where does social distancing fit, if at all?

Spartan Nation is proud to be part of Sports Illustrated. Our colleague John Garcia, Jr., who does an outstanding job at SI All-American, does an exceptional job directing our college football recruiting national coverage.

The dynamic Garcia, joined by a legendary former coach in Jim Mora, Jr. for a new weekly segment called SI All-American TV.

Here is what you can expect in this week’s inaugural episode:

Some of the most influential voices in collegiate athletics continue to discuss the parameters for the return of college football and each week brings a renewed sense of optimism. The month of June will serve as an important period as many restrictions surrounding on-campus training and workouts are loosening.

Football commentator Jim Mora Jr., outlines ways to maximize the timeline in SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that debuts today. A longtime NFL and collegiate head coach, Mora most recently led UCLA’s football program from 2011-2017. His experience gives him a unique perspective on the buildup to a football season at each level.

Don't miss this exceptional program. CLICK RIGHT HERE to watch Garcia and Mora discuss the biggest college football questions now.