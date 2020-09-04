Spartan Alum Kenny Willekes placed on IR by Minnesota Vikings

Former Michigan State football defensive end Kenny Willekes was placed on the Injured Reserve list Wednesday due to a leg injury – something he has gone through in the past.

Unfortunately, for Willekes and Spartan fans hoping to see him play on Sundays, the move to IR means he won't return in 2020.

The Minnesota Vikings selected the former MSU pass rusher in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, which helped the Spartans keep their 80-year streak of at least one individual selected alive.

His former teammate, Josiah Scott, was also taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round.

Willekes joined Michigan State as a walk-on in 2015 and redshirted his first season. In 2017, he became a starter, and from there, the rest is history.

Rather than enter the draft a year early, the 6-foot-3, 264-pound defensive star returned to East Lansing for his senior year.

Willekes earned First-team All-Big Ten honors twice (2018, 2019) and won the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a walk-on.

He finished his career as Michigan State's all-time leader in tackles for loss and third with 26 sacks.

